Free Speech Platform Rumble Is Selected To Host Publicly Available January 6th CCTV Transparency Footage

A Rumble channel has been arranged by the Republican-controlled Subcommittee on Oversight under the Committee on House Administration for releasing the second batch of surveillance video from the events of January 6 at the US Capitol.

Rumble was likely selected due to its commitment to free speech and anti-censorship principles. With the initial videos uploaded to the Rumble channel on December 5th, over 100 videos have been added so far.

The initial release took place earlier on Nov. 17, consisting of 90 CCTV clips on the House of Representatives website.

All publicly accessible CCTV footage from the day is set to make its way to the Rumble channel as part of a push for transparency.

The Capitol Police’s reluctance to permit public access to its extensive CCTV footage, has faced criticism. Nonetheless, House Speaker Mike Johnson declared the commitment towards uploading “thousands of hours of footage” in an effort to rebuild the nation’s faith in their government. Though, in some instances, Johnson said that some faces would be blurred.

Detractors have accused Johnson of concealing the faces to protect undercover members of law enforcement, an accusation the speaker denies, insisting upon the precautions to safeguard innocent individuals.

“We want the American people to draw their own conclusions,” Johnson said. “I don’t think partisan elected officials in Washington should present a narrative and expect that it should be seen as the ultimate truth.”

“This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials,” he said in a statement.

