Rumble Launches Playlists, Watch Later, and Watch History

Rumble, the growing video platform, has introduced significant enhancements to its user experience with the launch of its new “My Library” feature and advanced playlist functionalities.

The newly unveiled “My Library” section is a hub for personal video management, exclusively accessible to logged-in users on the web platform.

This feature includes a comprehensive array of tools and sections such as:

The “Watch History” showcases the 5 most recent videos viewed, with a link to view the entire history.

The default “Watch Later” playlist displays the first 10 items, along with a full-view option.

Access to the 10 most recent custom playlists created by the user and those followed by other users.

A section for the 5 most recent Liked Videos, with an option to view all.

Adding videos to playlists has been made more user-friendly with two new methods:

A new menu next to video tiles, activated by hovering over a video and clicking the three vertical dots, allows quick addition to the “Watch Later” playlist or other existing or new playlists.

A universal “Save” button across all videos, which opens a pop-up for playlist management.

Users can also create new playlists while saving a video. These playlists come with flexible visibility settings: Public, Unlisted, and Private, catering to different privacy preferences.

Additionally, users can link playlists to their channels, with the channel appearing as the “author” of the playlist.

Editing playlists is straightforward. Users can alter the title, description, visibility, and channel association or delete the playlist entirely. Reordering within a playlist is also made easy with a drag-and-drop feature.

Furthermore, Rumble has introduced a feature allowing users to follow playlists created by others. This functionality adds the followed playlist to the user’s library, which can be unfollowed anytime.

These enhancements reflect Rumble’s commitment to providing a richer, more personalized user experience. The platform promises further improvements as it expands these features across its mobile and TV apps in the coming months.