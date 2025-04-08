Free Speech Platform Rumble and Rebel News Sue Canadian Officials for Alleged Charter Violations and Political Interference in Toronto Event Featuring Donald Trump Jr.

With legal action filed in Ontario’s Superior Court, free speech video platform Rumble and news and commentary outlet Rebel News, led by Ezra Levant, allege that Canadian government officials, including federal MP Ya’ara Saks, actively conspired to undermine two legally organized public events in Toronto by imposing unjustified financial burdens in an attempt to cancel them for political reasons.

The complaint, lodged on April 7, 2025, outlines what the plaintiffs describe as a deliberate and unconstitutional plan to obstruct Rumble Live and Rebel News Live, held on May 10–11, 2024 at a private venue in Downsview Park. Among the featured speakers at these events was Donald Trump Jr., alongside journalist Glenn Greenwald and lawyer David Freiheit.

We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.

According to the 20-page Statement of Claim, the plaintiffs are seeking $37,177.80 in reimbursed costs for security fees they say were illegitimately forced upon them, plus $250,000 in punitive damages. The claim invokes violations under Section 2(b) and Section 24(1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, referencing breaches of freedom of expression, misfeasance in public office, breach of fiduciary duty, and intentional interference with economic relations.

The legal filing argues that public officials knew the event was lawful and posed no public safety threat, yet still sought to prevent it due to its political content. “The Defendants acted together to avoid what they considered to be the negative political implications of a polarizing group hosting an event in a federally owned park,” the claim asserts.

Internal emails cited in the complaint show that senior staff at Canada Lands Company Limited, which manages Downsview Park, described Rebel News events as “undesirable,” with Director of Property Management Andrea Thompson asking legal counsel whether there might be any way to stop the gathering, despite acknowledging there was likely no legal basis to do so. “I am wondering if you think there is any language within the lease agreement that would permit us to stop this event from happening,” Thompson wrote. “Based on my review, I don’t think there is, but I would appreciate your opinion.”

The lawsuit also details that Toronto police were consulted and had reported “no information about security concerns and/or counter-protest groups.” Nevertheless, Canada Lands proceeded to impose over $37,000 in security-related expenses, including thousands for fencing and portable toilets. Rebel News’ actual rental fee for the venue, by comparison, was just over $7,000, with additional food and staff costs bringing the total base expenses to less than half the security bill.

The warehouse venue was secured under a formal agreement containing explicit protections for free speech. The contract read, “The Warehouse shall not cancel or postpone the event due to external pressures, including but not limited to public dissent, social media campaigns, safety concerns (other than those unrelated to the event), or politically motivated requests.”

Despite that language, the claim alleges the venue owner was pressured by federal officials to pass along the inflated costs to Rebel News under threat of cancelation if they refused to pay. “Mr. Silber was advised about the Unwarranted Costs and that if the Plaintiffs refused to pay, the Event would not be permitted to proceed,” the filing states. The plaintiffs paid under protest and “under duress” on May 7, 2024.

The events went forward as planned and concluded without incident. “The additional security presence and infrastructure for which the Plaintiffs were charged were unnecessary and many of the additional security officers were dismissed before the Event concluded,” the complaint says.

The Statement of Claim also accuses MP Ya’ara Saks of personal involvement in attempting to suppress the event, referencing her own public statements posted on X during the first day of the gathering. In that post, she labeled Rebel News “hateful and extremist,” stating: “While I am a strong supporter of the right to free speech, let me be clear that the vile views espoused by Rebel News are not welcome in York Centre.”

The complaint also connects this legal action to prior disputes between Rebel News and Saks, referencing a 2023 case where Rebel News was blocked from viewing MPs’ accounts on social media. A federal judge later ordered that access be restored.

This new lawsuit includes allegations of unlawful means conspiracy, negligence, and inducement of breach of contract. It maintains that officials sought to exploit their authority to financially pressure the plaintiffs into silence, stating, “The Defendants’ actions are contrary and inconsistent with a free and democratic society and the fundamental individual rights enshrined by the Charter.”

Ezra Levant and his legal team argue that this litigation is about more than reimbursement. “The Plaintiffs are correspondingly entitled to a compensatory remedy under Section 24(1) of the Charter,” the claim states, calling for not only redress but also a strong message from the courts condemning attempts by government actors to silence lawful expression.

The plaintiffs have requested a full trial to be held in Toronto.