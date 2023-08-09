Rumble Secures Live Stream Rights to First Two Republican Primary Debates

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In an announcement from the Republican National Committee (RNC), Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declared the addition of select pertinent partners for their forthcoming Republican presidential primary debate. The principals involved in this event highlight the RNC’s continued dedication to communal dialogue, free-speech, and zero censorship.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Univision, Rumble, and FOX Business will be allied with the RNC pertinently for their second Republican presidential primary debate on September 27, 2023. The eminent Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley will act as the venue endorsing this event.

As a staunch defender of free speech, Rumble asserts its role once again as the RNC’s exclusive provider for live-streaming the debate online. Rumble’s commitment to being an unwavering platform untouched by censorship or Big Tech bias resonates with the RNC’s free-speech perspective.

McDaniel reflected her excitement about the coalition and the resulting possibility of a fair, transparent process, which she believes will enable the election of the next US President.

“Rumble is excited to be the exclusive live-streaming partner of the RNC for the second Republican primary debate. We look forward to continuing to build an online home for debate, on a stage that we promise will remain free from censorship and Big Tech bias,” Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said.