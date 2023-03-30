Rumble to offer creators 100% of supporter revenue, taking no cut throughout 2023

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Rumble, the growing video-sharing platform, has announced a new initiative to empower creators with additional monetization opportunities for the remainder of 2023.

In a move that sets the company apart from industry leaders like YouTube, Rumble will offer 100 percent of the revenue generated from monthly subscription badges directly to its creators.

Rumble's Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski, sees this as a strategic opportunity to capitalize on market share and firmly establish Rumble as a leading platform in supporting independent creators. “The opportunity to take market share away from YouTube and Twitch is today, and we are going to capitalize on it,” Pavlovski said.

“For the rest of 2023, Rumble will pay creators 100% of the revenue they generate from subscription badges. At the end of the day, I want to have a product that generates more revenue for creators than any other platform out there.”

The recently launched subscription badges not only provide users with a special badge during live chat but will also soon disable advertisements for subscribers on content created by those they support.

