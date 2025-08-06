Russian Police Arrest Two Women Over Sochi Oil Depot Fire Video

Russian police have arrested two young women after a social media video showed them near a blazing oil depot in Sochi, the scene of what officials said was a Ukrainian drone strike. The arrests highlight how quickly state surveillance tools are now being turned on everyday internet users.

The footage, later deleted, captured 21‑year‑old Dasha Vladimirovna and 19‑year‑old Karina Evgenyevna performing to the track Crimson Dawn by Russian rapper Endshpil while the Rosneft‑Kubannefteprodukt facility burned behind them. A man was also visible in the recording, but authorities have not confirmed his status.

Police say they discovered the clip through online monitoring systems, not via public reports.

A statement read: “During internet monitoring, a publication was found showing two girls filming a video against the backdrop of a fire in Sochi. The police have initiated an investigation, measures are being taken to identify the girls, and their actions will be legally assessed.” Their names were quickly released, and officers moved in.

Soon after the arrests, pro‑government media demanded public contrition from the pair. Yekaterina Mizulina, who leads the Kremlin‑linked Safe Internet League, condemned the stunt: “Young people are filming content against the backdrop of drones flying into Sochi at night. I wonder what’s wrong with the instinct for self-preservation? Don’t they understand that this is simply dangerous?”

Observers point out the real danger is not so much to physical safety as to freedom of expression. Moscow has been tightening its grip on social media, treating any content that might appear to praise or even notice Ukrainian military successes as a threat to the state.

In this environment, an online post can lead to public shaming, legal charges, or worse.