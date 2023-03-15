Scott Adams brings Dilbert exclusively to Locals

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Scott Adams, the creator of the comic strip Dilbert, has announced that a new iteration of the series, titled “Dilbert Reborn,” will launch exclusively on his subscription site on Locals.

This announcement follows Adams being dropped by hundreds of publications due to comments that were accused of being racist.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Adams revealed that the initial strips will feature the character Ratbert as a “context removing editor” at a media outlet that parodies newspapers such as The Post.

Locals announced that cartoonist Adams has brought his comic “Dilbert” to Locals. Annual and monthly subscribers now have access to exclusive content from the popular cartoonist.

In 2020, Scott Adams launched a community on Locals, which has since become an active platform for his daily live stream, “Coffee with Scott Adams.” This community has grown to include over 200 “Micro Lessons,” as well as a comic strip titled “Robots Read News” and other exclusive livestreams.

“I feel creatively renewed. No more guessing what the newspaper industry will allow, no size limits, no artistic limits at all. And the Locals community is sensational,” Adams said in a statement.

“Locals is all about creative independence. We are proud to host the new home for Dilbert in the Scott Adams community,” said Assaf Lev, Locals President.

