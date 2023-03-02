Taiwan readies plans to curb “misinformation”

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Proposed amendments to Taiwan’s All-out Defense Mobilization Act have raised free speech and freedom of the press concerns.

The National Defence Ministry is proposing higher penalties for spreading “misinformation” and “fake news” and giving the ministry more powers to force the media to help the military with investigations.

It argues that the amendments are necessary to combat “cognitive warfare.” China claims that the self-ruling island is part of its territory and has threatened to take it by force.

Individuals who violate the law could face three years in prison or a fine of NT$1 million (about US$32,500). The penalties are higher for media organizations.

Defense experts, lawmakers, and journalists have raised concerns that the amendments would be used to quash dissent and suppress freedom of the press.

“A bill aimed at controlling speech would easily be turned into a political tool for a political party to extend its rule,” said Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at a Naval Academy in Taiwan, to the SCMP.

Lu also questioned how effective the proposals would be against cognitive warfare if war broke.

“How can Taiwan [wage] cognitive warfare if you fail to access the internet and cable TV?”

Chi Le-yi, a defense expert based in Taiwan’s capital Taipei, noted that the proposed amendments are in response to the increasing propaganda against Taiwan’s government and military by mainland China.

