The Pro-Censorship Activist Group Pressuring Big Tech To Censor “Climate Conspiracies”

Legacy media have a new target designated for tighter censorship – those they call “wellness influencers.”

The usual starting point of discrediting an individual or generalizing a group of people unpalatable to the ruling narratives is there right away – the pandemic, and associated “misinformation.”

But now there’s another accusation – that “wellness influencers” stand in the way of “proper and approved” information being the only that gets through on the subject of “climate change,” and within the realm of “climate science.”

Otherwise, not only media outlets that are little more than government policy mouthpieces but also aligned groups like the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) will brand them as peddlers of “climate conspiracies.”

The “solution” is also a tried-and-tested, textbook one: get Big Tech under pressure to censor those designated by CCDH and their ilk, even more.

CCDH is a non-profit that says its purpose is to stop the spread of “online hate speech and disinformation,” and in the process it also meddles in what information Americans are allowed to express or learn about.

The group features in a piece published by CNN. Other than making such ground-breaking revelations (not) like stating that influencers “crave attention,” CCDH researcher Callum Hood says that because climate change is in the news all the time (for some reason…) – the subject naturally attracts attention-seekers, to monetize that attention.

Who knows, perhaps CCDH itself falls in this category, in its own way. After all, CCDH is also wherever there’s lots of attention, such as Covid vaccines, and Hood appears to have no problem whatsoever linking the issue of vaccines and that of climate change, in terms of there being “a short ideological leap” between them.

(Hood is not technically wrong, but it’s not the ideology of pushing Covid vaccines on people or forcing them to accept climate change-affirming theories that he has in mind.)

“If the establishment is wrong about health, the thinking goes, then they’re also lying to you about climate change,” Hood told CNN, trying to explain the “conspiracy influencers” – but maybe explaining the actual state of affairs, others might say.

“Pre-bunking” is offered as one solution by “misinformation expert” Tim Caulfield.

One of Hood’s ideas is for (Big Tech) to introduce “measures, including bans on amplifying and monetizing content that clearly contradicts climate science.”