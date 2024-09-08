Tony Blair Urges Global Regulation of Social Media to Curb “Hatred”

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has called for a global initiative to regulate social media platforms, citing their role in spreading hostility and hatred. The remarks, which surfaced during an interview with LBC’s James O’Brien, emphasize Blair’s concern over what he believes is the increasing “hatred” present on platforms like X, which he contrasted with other media forms.

Blair called for a global need to “come together and create some rules around social media platforms,” a sentiment that echoes growing governmental interests in curbing what is perceived as rampant disinformation and harmful speech online.

However, as if that doesn’t raise eyebrows on its own, his lack of clarity on what these rules should entail or how they would be enforced has led to skepticism, particularly among those wary of excessive government overreach and those who believe the government’s role should never be to police speech.

Blair further elaborated on the call for international cooperation for regulation, stating, “But I’m sure there should be, and there’s got to be” due to how people “provoke hostility and hatred.”