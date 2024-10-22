Clicky

Trump Media Expands Streaming Empire with Truth+ Rollout on iPhone, iPads, and Apple TV

The Trump Media & Technology Group, the operator of the social media platform Truth Social, has now launched Truth+ on iPhone, Apple TV, and iPad. Truth+ is the company’s new streaming platform and its arrival on the iOS and iPad OS now means it’s available on all of the major mobile platforms, including Android and the web.

Trump Media is notable for its commitment to free speech and showcasing content and voices that struggle to gain traction due to suppression on Big Tech and mainstream platforms.

The new app, Truth+, packages an extensive variety of content on its streaming platform. The programming palette ranges from news to entertainment, weather updates, documentaries, and even children’s content. Included in the features are both linear TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD). Notably, this new service offers its users an enhanced streaming experience, going beyond the features of the company’s flagship product, Truth Social.

The Truth+ Interface on iPad

These newly incorporated features include Video on Demand, interactive live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, a network DVR, up to seven days of catch-up TV, and an interface available in Spanish.

Even for those users without Apple TV, the iPhone and iPad versions also support a casting feature, which permits users to project videos from a mobile device directly onto a home TV screen through AirPlay.

Access is granted to Apple TV owners as the Truth+ app is now directly downloadable to their TV sets through the Apple TV App Store. The app allows for the synchronization of users’ Truth Social accounts on-device, thereby promoting a streamlined, one-tap sign-in process. Users without an existing Truth Social account can create one during the sign-in process on both the iOS and Apple TV apps.

Truth+ TV guide selector

“We’re pleased to announce that Truth+ is now available on iOS and Apple TV,” expressed TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. He shared the company’s commitment towards expanding their TV streaming content by adding new channels like PureFlixTV and Great American Adventures TV, along with more Video on Demand options. Nunes also envisages an expansive future for the platform, filled with new content and associated apps, channeled through TMTG’s dedicated Content Delivery Network.

In the pipeline are plans to roll out more Truth+ native apps for other connected TV platforms which includes giants like Samsung, Android TV, Amazon Fire, LG, and Roku devices. As progress continues, TMTG is determined to maintain rigorous testing and user feedback collection to refine its streaming technology.

Built on its own servers, routers, and software stack, the streaming technology for Truth+ was developed on TMTG’s custom-engineered Content Delivery Network (CDN). The CDN specifically aims to fortify the service against cancellation threats from Big Tech.

