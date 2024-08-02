Trump Media’s New Truth+ Streaming Platform Takes Aim at Big Tech and Mainstream Media Control

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is furthering its mission to counteract Big Tech’s stranglehold on speech by starting to rollout its new TV streaming service, Truth+. Committed to reinstating the public’s voice and freedom on the internet, TMTG already operates Truth Social, a platform specifically designed to offer refuge from the prevailing climate of censorship enforced by major tech conglomerates.

The rollout of Truth+ marks TMTG’s expansion into streaming media. The transition began with the migration of its beta streaming from Truth Social to a newly-established content delivery network (CDN). This initial rollout phase will first make streaming accessible via the web to all users, with subsequent availability on Android and iOS platforms expected.

Following a test of the CDN’s implementation, users will find a new Truth+ icon within the Truth Social app, providing direct access to the streaming service. This feature will allow viewers to consume content either through distinct channels or a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode while navigating the social platform. An update will be necessary for iOS users to access this service, while Android and web users can do so without additional downloads.

The streaming lineup will initially feature channels dedicated to news, commentary, weather, as well as lifestyle and entertainment, with plans to gradually include more programming and family-friendly material.

TMTG’s CEO, Devin Nunes, highlighted the company’s vision for a censorship-free media environment. “First, we created Truth Social to provide a safe harbor for free speech on the Internet,” Nunes remarked in a statement. “Now, we’re establishing a reliable home for great TV content that is neglected by the big corporations or is at risk of cancellation—and we are securing our own tech stack and hardware infrastructure to make our new CDN uncancellable. I look forward, in the near future, to launching many enhancements and adding great, new content to the platform.”

Future phases of Truth+ will introduce advanced streaming applications integrated with Truth Social, featuring an interactive 14-day electronic guide, instant catch-up TV, network DVR, video on demand, and capabilities for in-home TV streaming.

TMTG’s pioneering streaming technology is built on its own infrastructure, ensuring that it remains independent and resistant to suppression by Big Tech.