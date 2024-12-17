Truth Social Eyes Crypto-Powered FinTech to Guard Against Debanking

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes has revealed that the company is exploring ways to protect the platform from possible future attempts to cancel it and its users.

Nunes mentioned FinTech solutions, specifically in order to create a payment processing system, and said cryptocurrency is likely to be a part of it.

Right now, Truth Social is in the phase of “analyzing and building” such a solution, the CEO said in an interview with X22 Report, noting that the goal is to protect both the platform and its customers and users.

This is not the only Big Tech alternative in the social media space that has realized the importance of trying to strategically defend against de-platforming at the infrastructural, rather than only content-level – video platform Rumble being another prominent example.

With the “debanking” of people and companies for political reasons, freezing them out of their accounts, and similar, the need for reliable and censorship-proof payment systems only has become more and more obvious over the years.

Nunes says that while this is not an easy task, it is something Truth Social has chosen to build, with the intent to integrate the solution into the entire company – also, “own as much of it as we can.”

As for what that road toward financial infrastructure independence – which is a prerequisite for sustainable platform independence – might be like, the Truth Social CEO said that cryptocurrency “has to be a part” of the company’s FinTech choice.

Asked whether the plan is to allow users to pay for their subscriptions with Bitcoin or another kind of decentralized digital money, Nunes remarked that the number of people using crypto has increased and that means that the platform’s target audience includes them as well, meaning that a future payments system solution would have to provide for this option.

Nunes referred to this as part of the “big picture” of creating the infrastructure designed to protect Truth Social from financial canceling going forward.

He left the door open to achieving this goal either through the acquisition of relevant entities, then capable of developing such FinTech solutions in-house, or going the route of partnering with those companies Truth Social “feels safe about.”