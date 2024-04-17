Trump’s New Streaming Strategy Aims To Reshape Media Landscape With Liberated Content

The Trump Media & Technology Group revealed its latest venture this week, a streaming TV platform designed to broadcast a spectrum of content, including news and films, that the company believes is often overlooked by mainstream media and Big Tech.

The move to launch a streaming service is seen as a strategic play to attract a broad audience and, in turn, entice advertisers.

In terms of content, the forthcoming streaming service will initially be accessible through the Truth Social app, with plans to expand to home TV streaming setups.

CEO Devin Nunes emphasized the initiative’s commitment to freedom of expression. “We’re excited to move forward with the next big phase for Truth Social,” said Nunes said. “With our streaming content, we aim to provide a permanent home for high-quality news and entertainment that face discrimination by other channels and content delivery services. There is a lot of great content that simply can’t find an audience for unjust reasons, and we want to let these creators know they’ll soon have a guaranteed platform where they won’t be canceled.”

The service aims to include diverse offerings such as news networks, religious channels, family-friendly movies, documentaries, and other material that faces cancellation risks, suppression or struggles to be shown on mainstream media platforms.