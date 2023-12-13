Tucker Carlson Joins Free Speech Video Platform Rumble

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In a significant move showing understanding of the shifting landscape of media and broadcasting, Tucker Carlson, a well-known political commentator, is going his own way after his abrupt departure from Fox News in April. Carlson has not only launched The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN), he has also joined the free speech video platform Rumble.

Based on the current uploads, the Rumble channel will feature clips from his independent streaming service that is set to offer a range of content including interviews, monologues, and other unique features.

This initiative aligns with a broader trend among political and media figures who are increasingly establishing their own media channels and personal brands, often in response to their dissatisfaction or exclusion from mainstream media.

In a recent video announcement, Carlson, who boasts nearly 11 million followers on X (previously known as Twitter), revealed, “We’re launching a brand new thing very soon.” He further elaborated on the secretive and extensive preparatory work that has gone into this project, stating, “We have been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now.”

The streaming service, named TCN, is set to feature high-profile interviews with political figures such as former President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.