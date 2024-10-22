Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Subscribe for premier reporting on free speech, privacy, Big Tech, media gatekeepers, and individual liberty online.

Twitch Sparks Outrage with Account Restrictions in Israel and Palestinian Regions

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Since October 7, 2023, Twitch has reportedly been restricting the creation of new accounts in Israel and Palestine, raising concerns over censorship and the platform’s control over user access. According to a report from 404 Media, individuals in these regions have faced barriers when trying to sign up, with verification processes through both phone and email leading to error messages and blocking access to the platform.

Twitch Support clarifies on temporary email verification disablement in Israel and Palestine after October 7, 2023 attacks; signups continued via phone. Issue now resolved, community guidelines enforced. Additional reader context notes both email and phone registration were blocked.
Twitch restored email sign-ups in Israel and Palestine after disabling them following the October 7 attacks.

Twitch has since responded, explaining on social media that it had “temporarily disabled sign-ups with email verification in Israel and Palestine” following the violent attack on October 7. The company stated that the measure was intended to “prevent uploads of graphic material related to the attack and to protect the safety of users.” Despite this, the platform insisted that new registrations were never fully halted, claiming that sign-ups continued from both regions, although email verification remained an obstacle.

Further clarifying its position, Twitch admitted that the feature meant to allow email verification was mistakenly not restored after its temporary suspension. “We deeply regret this unacceptable miss, and the confusion it has caused,” the company acknowledged, confirming that the issue has since been addressed, with email verification now functional for affected users.

However, 404 Media’s report casts doubt on the platform’s narrative. The outlet reported its unsuccessful attempt to create a Twitch account from Israel using a VPN, with both phone and email verification methods remaining blocked, suggesting a more extensive and perhaps deliberate restriction than Twitch has admitted.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Read more

A skyscraper with the Google logo on top, emerging from a sea of clouds at sunset.

Google’s Empire Cracks

As Google faces mounting antitrust scrutiny, its legal and PR battles intensify, with potential remedies threatening to reshape the tech giant’s iron grip on search, Android, and digital advertising.

SUPPORTERS:

Reclaim The Net Logo

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Maybe later >

Already a member? Login.

Share