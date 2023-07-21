Twitter Wants To Subpoena Senator Elizabeth Warren For Communications With Government Agencies

Twitter has stated its intention to serve a subpoena on US Senator Elizabeth Warren. This move, which was announced via a court filing this past Thursday, comes as the social media giant continues to contest the validity of a consent order reached with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the preceding year, in relation to its handling of data breaches.

The consent order that Twitter is looking to void stemmed from allegations of privacy mishandling and data leaks. The request for annulment, which accuses the FTC of bias and unwarranted intervention, was lodged in a federal court in San Francisco.

This week Warren, a member of the Senate Banking, House, and Urban Affairs Committee, sent a letter to Gary Gensler, SEC head, to open an investigation into Tesla and its board of directors’ alleged “failure to manage the actions of CEO Elon Musk in his dual role as CEO of Twitter and Tesla.”

Warren was accused of trying to weaponize agencies against Elon Musk for refusing to censor her political enemies on Twitter by allowing free speech.

The proposed subpoena seeks to extract details of communications between Senator Warren’s office and the FTC, as well as correspondence with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), involving matters related to Twitter or its owner, Elon Musk.

As of now, there has been no comment from Senator Warren’s office or the SEC. The FTC has also refrained from commenting on this issue. However, in a rather unconventional move, Twitter, when approached for a comment, responded by sending a poop emoji, a practice which, intriguingly, has become its standard response mechanism.