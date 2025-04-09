Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

UK Arrests for “Offensive” Online Posts Nearly Double in Seven Years

Arrests for "offensive" online speech doubled in six years while overall convictions fell, revealing a growing problem of where police are focusing their attention.

Starmer in a suit and glasses is seated in front of large Union Jack flags, appearing to be in a formal setting.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Over a period of seven years, the number of arrests in the UK for online posts deemed as various types of “offensive,” increased dramatically – soaring from 5,502 in 2017 to 12,18 in 2023.

These numbers went up nearly 60 percent just from 2019 to 2023, to average about 33 each day, the Times writes, citing custody logs. However, the paper did not have access to full data – the freedom of information requests were ignored by police in Scotland, and by eight forces in England and Wales.

The police were arresting people acting on reports about messages said to have caused anything from “anxiety” to “inconvenience” and “annoyance” (“grossly offensive”) as well as indecent, obscene or menacing content. The legal basis was found in the the Communications Act 2003 and the Malicious Communications Act 1988 (sections 127 and 1, respectively).

A bar chart showing a series of black bars representing data from 2017 to 2022, each with increasing values, and a red bar for 2023 with a value slightly lower than 2022. The values are labeled on top of each bar, ranging from 5,502 in 2017 to 12,437 in 2022, and 12,183 in 2023.
The number of arrests made by police forces in England and Wales for individuals who sent grossly offensive messages online that caused annoyance, inconvenience, or anxiety. Source: Times Freedom of Information Request

These laws are criticized as overly broad to begin with and then used over the last years to “overpolice” online speech. Another point of criticism is that valuable police time and resources are directed toward frivolous cases, at the expense of tackling serious crime.

This is highlighted by the sentencing statistics: in 2015, 1,995 people indicted under the two laws were found guilty, for this number to be reduced to 1,119 in 2023. “Evidential difficulties” is given as the top reason behind the cases being dismissed.

The data covers the period before Keir Starmer became the UK’s prime minister, so it remains to be seen if the trends have changed over the past year. However, the press and privacy groups are now scrutinizing the policing of online speech precisely because of recent cases, like the arrest of parents over innocuous messages posted in a school WhatsApp group.

From 2008 until 2013, Starmer served as head of the Prosecution Service, when he issued guidance to prosecute people for social media posts deemed as “offensive” only in “extreme circumstances.”

The data from the subsequent years indicates that this guidance had largely been ignored.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
The text '1984 IS NOW' in large white letters with a red silhouette of a surveillance camera integrated into the numbers and words, set against a black background.

Make a statement they can’t ban. Wear this free speech and privacy-related merch.

The fight for free speech and privacy needs fuel. Make a one-time donation.

If you're tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
Subscribe
Make a statement they can’t ban. Wear this free speech and privacy-related merch.
Shop
The fight for free speech and privacy needs fuel. Make a one-time donation.
Shop

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post

Reclaim The Net Logo

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Maybe later >

Already a member? Login.