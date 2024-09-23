UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy Discusses Online Censorship Law and Calls for Regulators To Target Online Streamers

“Pernicious, unchecked censorship” is how many critics might describe many of the UK government’s actions and legislation, but UK Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy has chosen to speak about “pernicious, unchecked disinformation” and what is being done about it.

That particular comment was meant to once again reinforce the authorities’ claim that online disinformation is where the story of the UK riots begins and ends.

But, Nandy also praised the country’s contentious censorship law, the Online Safety Act, as a way that another government department is able to deal with “incitement and disinformation.”

As for her own department, Nandy spoke about the Media Act that was pushed by the previous government as a way to tighten the regulation of broadcasters. The minister’s comments suggest that the intent of the current cabinet is to use the Office of Communications (Ofcom) regulator to tighten the grip on the streaming services as well.

What Nandy considers to be high regulatory standards now affecting traditional broadcasters is what those opposed to such rules see as a vehicle to usher in more censorship. And now, it seems like it’s streaming platforms’ turn to be included in this policy.

Ofcom, Nandy revealed as she delivered her keynote at the Royal Television Society’s London Convention, will start reviewing the video-on-demand market to bring it up to “the same high standards” as broadcasters.

A wide range of other talking points was covered by this official: the need to have more diversity on film and TV, “fight” what she (and the government) consider to be polarizing fake news, and even have more content made “outside of London” and in working-class settings.

It may sound like the Labor government’s activity around this industry is designed to put proverbial shackles around its feet, but Nandy sought to reassure her audience with a different metaphor: it’s “rocket boosters” that will be put “under (its) efforts,” she said.

The Labor government that took over from the Conservatives earlier in the year is building up on their policies. Thus. A new body, the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), the brainchild of the Conservatives, will be launched by the end of 2024.

According to reports, its goal is to “help fight bullying and harassment in the creative industries.”