UK government plans have recently come to light, suggesting a potentially contentious move to broaden the scope of the term “extremism” to include any entity that “undermines” the values and institutions.

These revelations, sourced from documents seen by The Observer, have led to considerable backlash from officials fearful of the implications it may have on legitimate groups and individuals, and the suppressive impact it could have on the principles of free speech and expression.

Spearheaded by cabinet minister Michael Gove, the proposed definition is seen as part of a heightened effort to unify the country’s response to extremism. However, many understand it as an encroachment on the freedom of speech and a potential threat to the right to dissent, marking it as a contentious development. The proposed definition might frame not only the violent extremists but also non-violent entities, which could fundamentally reshape the landscape of free expression and political discourse.

Coming from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, the controversial anomaly – a national cohesion and counter-extremism plan encompassing the new definition – is expected to debut soon. An in-depth analysis suggests serious potential setbacks against the tenacity of its democracy, including the right to free speech, which is the bedrock of the UK’s democratic fabric.

Counter-extremism should never come at the cost of a free, open society. By overextending the definition of extremism, there’s a danger that we could inadvertently undermine the very ideals we seek to protect.