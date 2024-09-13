UK Lawmaker Dawn Butler to Summon Elon Musk Over “Misinformation” and Algorithm Use on X

In the UK, ruling Labour MP Dawn Butler has announced plans to have X owner Elon Musk over, as “a witness” to be questioned in the country’s parliament about his social platform.

Misinformation, and the spread thereof, probably to the surprise of precisely nobody, is what this is all about. Butler seems to be laboring under the impression that X might be guilty.

Butler told the Financial Times that it is “vital for the committee to formally examine the use of algorithms in pushing hateful material” and the moderation of such content.”

While noting that this pertains to “other” social platforms as well, she only named, thus singled out, X.

Butler is currently vying to become the chair of the parliamentary Science and Technology Select Committee, so the initiative is a part of her campaign. It’s not clear if this gives Butler any edge over her fellow Labour MP who is her main contender – because Chi Onwurah agrees on that point.

Speaking for Politico, Onwurah parroted the point about algorithms and “hateful” content, adding her own thoughts that this could be used to spread “racial hatred” in particular.

(It does not matter much, at least on this policy issue, but we will know on Wednesday which of these candidates comes out on top.)

The initiative is not surprising for a number of reasons, not least of which is Musk’s open endorsement of Donald Trump in the US presidential election – something that is seen as “the cardinal sin” among the majority of Europe’s currently ruling, entrenched elites.

Then there was Musk’s reaction to the recent riots in the UK when he clearly showed that he was not buying the UK authorities’ panicked explanation of the events, namely, that online platforms are to blame and that the problem originates there, and can be solved there.

And then there’s Brazil, which has thus far gone the farthest to silence X – literally banning the platform, fining the company, and penalizing its other assets.

As for the likelihood of Musk showing up for any British Parliament inquiry into “insufficient” moderation (aka, censorship) – that will be entirely up to him.

MPs can’t force “witnesses” to come, the FT writes – even though they can be “held in contempt” should a formal summons be issued.