UK Surveillance Concerns Increase As London Police Could Be Given Access To Controversial Low-Emission Zones Cameras

The London Metropolitan Police could be given access to the controversial ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) camera system, which is being expanded. Activists have raised concerns about the potential access to the ULEZ cameras by the police because of potential abuse and violation of privacy.

The cameras will be used to identify drivers in non-compliant vehicles, who will be required to pay a daily fine of £12.50 ($15.66) to drive in low emission zones.

During the Mayor’s Questions last month, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan addressed the issue of Met police having access to ULEZ cameras.

“I’ve been clear following Baroness Casey’s review, far reaching reform is needed within the Met police service, both systematically and culturally, to regain the trust of all London’s communities. In order to do this, the MPS need to demonstrate they have high standards, are open and transparent, and they are truly accountable to Londoners,” Khan said.

Khan added: “While I’m determined to hold the commissioner to account for reforming the Met police service, it’s vital that we all continue to support them in their core mission to prevent crime. The automatic number plate recognition system (ANPR) is a vital tool that assists the police in identifying, locating and detaining offenders, including those suspected of serious organized crime and terrorism.

“I’m acutely aware of how valuable personal privilege is, and policing powers must be balanced against individual rights. TFL has a range of robust policies, processes and technical measures in place to control and safeguard the personal data associated with the camera systems used for road charging schemes in London.