UK tests tracking citizens’ habits, rewarding them for good behavior

Edging closer towards a social credit style system, the UK is using the city of Wolverhampton to pilot a new app that will offer rewards to people who exercise and eat healthy. The idea is to motivate people to make healthier choices.

Participants of the pilot will be given a wrist device and an app that will provide personalized health recommendations like eating vegetables and walking more. Users will get points that they can cash-in for consumer rewards like food vouchers, theme park tickets, and movie theater discounts.

The scheme is part of the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) effort to use technology to improve health and prevent conditions.

“This pilot is an exciting opportunity to see how we can empower people to make healthy changes to their lifestyle and I would encourage all adults in Wolverhampton to come forward and register their interest,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

“Taking part will help us better understand how rewards can help motivate people to make small adjustments to their daily lives that will have a lasting positive impact on their health.

“I want to make it easier for people to make healthy choices and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities is driving forward our leveling up agenda for health across the country.”