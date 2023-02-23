Ukraine calls on countries to ban sales of new video game Atomic Heart

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation said that it will send a letter to gaming platforms Valve, Sony, and Microsoft to ban the sale of the new game Atomic Heart in Ukraine.

The recently released game by Mundfish studio is allegedly sponsored by Russian publisher Gaijin and Anatoliy Paliy, the top manager of Russian energy company Gazprom, according to Ukrainian blogger OLDboi.

The game is set in the Soviet era, where there is a robot uprising. A KGB officer rises to the occasion to save the country.

Digital Transformation Deputy Minister Oleksandr Borniakov encouraged other countries to ban the game.

“We also call for limiting the distribution of this game in other countries due to its toxicity, potential collection of user data and the possibility of transferring it to third parties in Russia, as well as the potential use of money raised from game purchases to wage war against Ukraine,” he said.

Borniakov also noted that the developers have not publicly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

