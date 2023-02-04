UN provides platforms with “guidelines” for regulating online speech

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is continuing with its efforts to crack down on online “misinformation.”

In a press release, the organization announced it is working on “global guidelines” to help digital platforms fight misinformation.

“As part of its mandate, UNESCO has launched a global dialogue to provide guidelines for regulating digital platforms, to fight disinformation and hate speech and protect freedom of expression and human rights,” the press release stated.

The press release said the guidelines will be discussed at UNESCO’s international conference to be held from February 21 to 23 in Paris. The guidelines will be presented in mid 2023.

According to UNESCO, social media companies have a “flawed business model” that favors “the most controversial content,” like violence, extremism, and insurrection. And because these are global issues, they require “global guidelines.”

“This global dialogue will culminate in what is believed to be the first global conference specifically focused on guidance for the regulation of digital platforms,” the press release added.

“They will be used by governments, regulators, digital companies, and other groups to implement policies and tools as needed, with UNESCO’s expertise and support, while ensuring they are aligned to to international human rights norms.”

