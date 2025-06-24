US and EU Funnel Cash to Combat “Disinformation” and “Hate Speech”

A US- and EU-funded initiative is offering significant financial incentives to media professionals across Central Asia, with the stated aim of combating so-called “disinformation” and “hate speech.”

Operating under the banner of CARAVAN (Cultivating Audience Resilience through Amplification of Vibrant and Authentic Narratives), the program is spearheaded by Internews, an organization with deep ties to US government funding and has previously been funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The new grant program invites collaborative teams from at least two Central Asian countries to submit content proposals, which, if selected, could receive up to €10,000 in support each.

This cross-border framework appears to be a strategic move to reinforce regional narratives under the guidance of external influence while claiming to encourage regional integration and unity.

