Venezuela Arrests Dissenting Travel Blogger, Held For 32 Hours

The Caracas-based YouTuber widely known and lauded, Oscar Alejandro Pérez, faced apparent terrorism charges under the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. This unprecedented arrest precedes the upcoming elections and seems to underscore a rigorously enforced government lockdown on freedom of expression. According to Pérez’s family, he was apprehended last week at the city’s primary airport before he could take off for Canaima National Park. Reports suggest that Pérez is now undergoing scrutiny from investigators specializing in counterterrorism activities.

The relatives furnished a statement that suggested that the detainment’s rationale stems from “terrorism-associated endeavors.” In a worrying trend, the Maduro government has been increasingly appropriating the umbrella term of “terrorism” to detain figures who articulate opposition views or engage in human rights research. This intensifying strategic silence is assumed to be aimed at commanding fear-driven submission for the impending elections slated for July, as noted by human rights organizations.

Moreover, observers voice concerns about the government’s flagrant approach as it reportedly begins to target not just vocal opposers but also their families, marking an indisputable escalation in their suppression.

This bold move to arrest Pérez, best known as a former radio host and travel vlogger with nearly 2 million YouTube followers, suggests that the government appears to be broadening its radar to include social influencers.