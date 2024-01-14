Video Creator shaneyyricch Embraces Rumble After YouTube Censorship Following Vivek Ramaswamy Interview

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In the aftermath of his controversial YouTube ban, following his interview with presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, shaneyyricch has actively embraced Rumble, a platform known for its commitment to free speech and lesser censorship.

This follows a growing shift among content creators who are increasingly seeking alternatives to mainstream platforms that they perceive as overly controlling and biased.

Rumble, with its growing popularity among those advocating for digital free speech, has become a haven for shaneyyricch, where he can freely share his viewpoints and content without the looming threat of unexplained censorship.

GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, along with popular video creator shaneyyricch, raised serious concerns about the influence of Big Tech censorship on electoral outcomes.

Ramaswamy, a vocal critic of Big Tech’s role in politics, has put forth an accusation that these platforms, particularly YouTube, are manipulating elections through their content control policies.

Shaneyyricch, who had rapidly gained a substantial online following with over 150,000 subscribers and 185 million views in just three months, found himself abruptly ousted from YouTube. The platform terminated his account without prior notice or clear explanation, citing a violation of community guidelines. Notably, shaneyyricch asserts that he received no prior strikes against his account, making the ban unexpected and, in his view, unjustified.