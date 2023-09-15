WHO Pandemic Treaty Negotiator Wants To Combat Online “Misinformation,” Calls It a “Serious Health Threat”

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

At first glance it might seem ludicrous to some – or indeed, many people – that we are still discussing “the pandemic” at the highest international level – where the United Nations purports to still be.

But those people need to pay attention to detail.

The push is no longer about promoting one and only truth about “the” pandemic – but about pandemics in general (as if the Covid one was the first the humankind ever experienced – and, for that reason, now extra special measures need to be in place for the next one).

And, making all this a little easier to comprehend, woven into the story is now firmly the notion of “misinformation, fact-checking” and other such at this point in time, time and time again, debunked narratives.

Nevertheless they live on, as Larry Gostin, who heads Georgetown’s WHO (UN World Health Organization) Collaborating Center, seems to prove in a recent interview. And he’s not “just any” paper – or indeed, policy-pusher – some reports describe him as having “a key behind-the-scenes role in negotiations.”

… appointed by who? Behind the scenes, for what reason? “Collaboration” on what? So many questions – so few answers.

Meanwhile, health threats and online “misinformation” are as per usual banded into one here, and elevated to essentially strategic, and existential.

And all-society approach to this misinformation is needed, and medical societies, tech companies, and fact-checking organizations all apparently need to pull together.

Well, none of this should be viewed in isolation (no pun intended) – Gostin spoke in the context of the WHO’s Pandemic Accord. Yes, there is such a thing in the works, and the UN agency would like the negotiations to be over by May next year.

Just in time for the World Health Organization Assembly meeting which should see member countries adopt this scheme. And the scheme is, and its creators are making no effort to hide it, supposed to usher in “global governance” – just like the “climate change” Paris Agreement.

So we’re fast moving from the territory of actual health concerns, to that of globalist priorities.

Here’s Gostin, on a mission to arrange the lives and the future of billions on this planet (you, I, and our dog(s) by no means excluded):

“Misinformation poses a serious health threat, especially in vaccine distribution. Balancing free speech with combating misinformation is challenging. An all-of-society approach is needed, involving medical societies, tech companies, and fact-checking organizations. WHO can lead partnerships between scientific experts and information disseminators to ensure credible information reaches the public.”