Open-Source vs Profit: WP Engine Takes Automattic to Court in Power Struggle Over WordPress

A legal battle has erupted between WP Engine and Automattic, along with WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg, following accusations from WP Engine of extortion and an abuse of power by the defendants. This lawsuit is the climax of an ongoing dispute concerning trademark infringement and the governance of contributions to the WordPress open-source ecosystem.

We obtained a copy of the lawsuit for you here.

In a recent court filing in California, WP Engine has presented claims against Automattic and Mullenweg, criticizing their management of WordPress open-source projects. The filing states, “Matt Mullenweg’s conduct over the last ten days has exposed significant conflicts of interest and governance issues that, if left unchecked, threaten to destroy that trust. WP Engine has no choice but to pursue these claims to protect its people, agency partners, customers, and the broader WordPress community.”

Recently, the relationship between WordPress.org, managed by Automattic, and WP Engine, a popular managed WordPress hosting provider, took a drastic turn for the worse. The dispute, which has made headlines, has led to significant disruptions for WP Engine customers and sparked conversations across the web development community. To understand why this conflict occurred, let’s explore who these entities are and the key issues at play.

What is WordPress?

WordPress is the world’s most popular content management system (CMS), powering over 40% of all websites. It comes in two main forms:

WordPress.org: This is the open-source, self-hosted version of WordPress. Users can download the WordPress software for free and install it on their own web hosting. Since it’s open-source, it’s governed by the GNU General Public License (GPL), which means anyone can use, modify, and distribute the software freely.

WordPress.com: This version is run by Automattic, a company founded by Matt Mullenweg, who also co-founded WordPress itself. WordPress.com is a hosted version of WordPress, which makes it easy for users to build a website without dealing with the technical details of hosting and maintenance. Automattic provides this service for a fee, and it’s a different offering compared to the self-hosted WordPress.org.

What is WP Engine?

WP Engine is a managed hosting provider specifically designed for WordPress websites. Managed hosting means that WP Engine provides specialized services like server optimization for WordPress, automated updates, and enhanced security features. This helps users focus on building their websites while WP Engine takes care of the technical aspects. However, WP Engine is not affiliated with Automattic; it’s a for-profit business providing hosting services tailored for WordPress, which has historically positioned them in a close but independent relationship with the WordPress ecosystem.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute between Automattic/WordPress.org and WP Engine stems from several key issues:

1. Trademark and Branding Issues

Automattic has always been very protective of the WordPress trademark. While the WordPress software is open-source and free to use, the “WordPress” name itself is a trademark that cannot be freely used by other companies for commercial purposes. Automattic has insisted that commercial entities use “WP” instead of “WordPress” in their branding. This restriction aims to prevent confusion and maintain the integrity of the WordPress brand. WP Engine, in promoting its hosting services, has had disagreements with Automattic over how they reference and utilize the WordPress brand, contributing to ongoing tension.

2. Access to WordPress Resources

WordPress.org offers essential resources, such as plugins, themes, and core software updates, which are freely available to users. Managed WordPress hosts like WP Engine rely on these resources to keep their customers’ websites updated and secure. Automattic has accused WP Engine of using these resources to profit without adequately contributing back to the community or helping fund the ongoing development and security improvements of WordPress. According to Automattic, WP Engine has benefitted from WordPress.org resources without giving back, which they argue is against the principles of the open-source community.

3. Security and Plugin Updates

A core part of the value that WP Engine provides is ensuring that WordPress plugins and themes are always up-to-date and secure for their customers. Recently, however, WordPress.org blocked WP Engine’s servers from accessing these resources, making it impossible for WP Engine to provide automatic updates to plugins and themes for their customers. This action has left WP Engine users potentially exposed to security vulnerabilities, as they are unable to get the latest security updates for their plugins and themes through WP Engine’s automated services.

The Escalation of the Conflict

The situation escalated when Automattic and WP Engine exchanged mutual cease-and-desist letters. Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, publicly criticized WP Engine, going as far as to describe it as a “cancer to WordPress” due to what he viewed as WP Engine’s exploitation of WordPress’s open-source code without making meaningful contributions back to the community. He accused WP Engine of seeking to profit off WordPress without supporting the ecosystem that sustains it.

In retaliation, WP Engine accused Automattic of attempting to coerce them into paying substantial sums to license the WordPress trademark. WP Engine’s lawyers claimed that Mullenweg was pursuing a “scorched earth” approach to force them into compliance. Amid the heated exchange, WordPress.org went further by banning WP Engine from accessing its servers, which affected WP Engine’s ability to provide services that relied on WordPress.org resources.

Impact on WP Engine Customers

This dispute has left WP Engine customers caught in the middle, facing significant disruptions:

Blocked Plugin and Theme Updates: With WP Engine unable to access the official WordPress plugin and theme directories, their customers may be unable to get crucial updates. This makes their websites vulnerable to security threats, as plugins are often the target of hacking attempts when vulnerabilities are discovered.

Community Reaction and Discussions of a Fork: The aggressive moves by Automattic have led to backlash in the WordPress community, with some members suggesting that a fork of WordPress may be necessary. A “fork” in open-source terms means creating a separate version of the WordPress software that is free from Automattic’s influence, allowing developers and users to continue without interference.

Temporary Lifting of the Ban

Facing backlash, Mullenweg announced a temporary lifting of the blocks on WP Engine’s servers until October 1, 2024. This temporary reprieve was meant to give WP Engine time to set up their own versions of the resources they previously accessed through WordPress.org, such as plugin updates and themes. The move was also seen as an effort to de-escalate the conflict, at least in the short term.

The Larger Picture: Open Source and Profit

The core of this dispute lies in the tension between open-source principles and commercial interests. WordPress, at its heart, is open-source and community-driven, with a model that depends on contributions from developers and companies that use it. WP Engine, as a for-profit managed hosting provider, has taken advantage of the open nature of WordPress, but Automattic argues that they haven’t done enough to give back.

Automattic has also positioned itself as both a community steward and a commercial entity, leading to inevitable conflicts when enforcing trademark rules and resource access policies against competitors like WP Engine. This has raised concerns within the broader community about how much control Automattic should have over the WordPress ecosystem and whether its actions are aligned with the principles of open-source software.