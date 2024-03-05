X Backtracks on “Misgendering” Policy, Makes it Country-Specific

The course of action taken by the social media giant X in response to objections raised against its “misgendering” policy has prompted reassurances from its owner, Elon Musk.

The pushback against the policy, led vociferously by podcaster Tim Pool, saw Pool vent his ire via a Friday post, instigating disruption to his ad obligations and verified accounts, lest the policy was revived.

Pool went beyond mere words; he terminated a substantial ad campaign.

Musk responded by attributing this unexpected policy revision to a Brazilian court verdict, which is currently under appeal and assured that its repercussions should be contained within the Brazilian confines alone, unaffected by the rest of the globe.

The policy has now been updated to reflect that this policy will only be active in countries that require it.

The policy now states:

“Where required by local laws, we will reduce the visibility of posts that purposefully use different pronouns to address someone other than what that person uses for themselves, or that use a previous name that someone no longer goes by as part of their transition. Given the complexity of determining whether such a violation has occurred, we must always hear from the target to determine if a violation has occurred.”