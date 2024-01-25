X Defends Anonymous Accounts in Copyright Challenge

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Cognosphere, the publisher of the wildly popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact, is facing off against X in a dispute centered around the protection of its copyrighted content in the form of leaks.

To combat these leaks, Cognosphere has been actively deploying the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)’s takedown provisions and subpoenas. These legal actions are primarily aimed at social media platforms, compelling them to divulge information on users suspected of copyright infringement.

As reported by TorrentFreak, in November of the previous year, Cognosphere’s efforts intensified when it sought a DMCA subpoena against X. The objective was to obtain detailed information about four specific X accounts, believed to be under the control of one person or entity responsible for leaking copyrighted content. The subpoena, due to be effective on November 22, faced a roadblock as X Corp intervened a day before the deadline, refusing to comply with the request for user information.

The dispute’s intricacies were laid bare in a joint letter to US District Court Magistrate Judge Peter H. Kang, following a failed attempt at reconciliation. Cognosphere narrowed its focus to two X accounts, alleging that they shared artwork and visuals in violation of their copyright. They argued that the explicit nature of the DMCA subpoena requirements justified their request.

X Corp, however, challenged the subpoena process, questioning the sufficiency of a court clerk’s signature to permit access to sensitive user information. Highlighting the importance of anonymous speech, X advocated for a thorough court examination on constitutional and evidentiary bases before revealing such data.

This clash underscores the delicate balance between copyright protection and privacy rights inherent in DMCA subpoenas. While X Corp criticizes the process for potentially infringing on user privacy, Cognosphere counters by arguing that an extensive balancing process isn’t a constitutional necessity. They view X Corp’s stance as contradictory to the intentions of the original DMCA provisions, highlighting the ongoing debate between safeguarding intellectual property and maintaining user privacy in the digital age.