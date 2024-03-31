X To Fund Legal Bills for Canadian Doctor Kulvinder Kaur Gill, Punished for COVID Tweets

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has pledged to cover the legal expenses of a Canadian physician who has come under fire for her public statements concerning COVID-19. The doctor, Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, had previously been indicted by health authorities in response to her posts on social media.

The physician, based in Ontario, Canada, was specifically admonished by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in 2021 for her Twitter pronouncements, which included views questioning the necessity of COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Gill maintains her stance and has launched a crowdfunding project aimed at raising $300,000 for her legal defense and associated costs. These include a cost order related to a separate lawsuit she initiated in response to what she labeled as a “malicious online smear campaign.”

This ongoing struggle caught the attention of Elon Musk, who has vowed not only to fulfill the remaining balance of Dr. Gill’s crowdfunding campaign but also to aid in her bid to appeal the College’s 2021 reprimands. This information was revealed in a post by Dr. Gill on X.

X publicly voiced its support for Dr. Gill, emphasizing its dedication to safeguarding the doctor against what it termed as “government-supported efforts to cancel her speech.”

Musk himself had famously posted on the platform in August 2023, promising to support any individuals “unfairly treated” by employers due to activity on X, with a commitment to funding their legal bills.