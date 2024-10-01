Your Calendar Deserves Privacy: Tuta Takes Secure Scheduling to the Next Level

Privacy company Tuta has introduced a dedicated encrypted calendar application known as Tuta Calendar. This new addition, coming for both Android (available now) and iOS platforms (coming soon), marks another step forward in secure personal and professional schedule management. As the pioneer of encrypted email services under its original name, Tutanota, Tuta’s move could be seen as a strategic positioning against competitors like Proton, which also offers a suite of encrypted communication tools.

The Tuta Calendar is designed to enhance user privacy through end-to-end encryption, ensuring that sensitive information related to appointments and schedules remains confidential. Unlike other calendar apps, Tuta allows users to share their schedules and specific appointments with chosen contacts without compromising the security of the exchanged data. This level of privacy is achieved by employing a “zero-knowledge” architecture, which ensures that not even Tuta’s servers can access the user’s calendar data.

“By building tools which improve the security of one person, we are increasing the overall privacy and security of everyone they communicate with… When your privacy increases, so does mine. Together, we can create a future where privacy is the default. At Tuta, we guarantee that people have complete control over their personal information, and this is proven by our usage of open-source code for all clients, including our brand-new calendar apps,” stated Tuta CEO Arne Möhle.

Further enhancing user convenience, the Tuta Calendar includes features such as local reminder notifications that eliminate the need for server-side processing of event details. Users can also import .ics calendar files directly on mobile devices—a functionality previously limited to desktop or web browsers.

The introduction of the Tuta Calendar comes with a fresh visual design, offering both light and dark mode themes to cater to user preferences.

Looking towards the future, Tuta is also developing Tuta Drive, an encrypted file storage app which promises quantum-safe security solutions, highlighting Tuta’s commitment to providing robust, privacy-centric digital tools.