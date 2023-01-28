YouTube censors and punishes Project Veritas over undercover Pfizer video

YouTube has deleted an undercover video by Project Veritas that showed a Pfizer director of research and development make comments about an idea he calls “directed evolution.”

YouTube has also punished the entire Project Veritas by issuing a “strike.”

“YouTube has taken down our Pfizer DirectedEvolution bombshell. It had 800K views,” O’Keefe announced on Twitter. “Pfizer is scrambling today per sources inside.”

“Project Veritas channel has been given a ‘strike’ and ability to upload ANY new videos is ‘restricted’ for a week with threats of future ‘permanent removal’ Project Veritas announced.

The subject of the video, Jordan Trishton Walker, Pfizer’s director of research and development strategic operations, was later approached by O’Keefe and his team in a New York restaurant and asked about the comments he made in the undercover video.

The later video showed the Pfizer employee becoming angry after being confronted by O’Keefe.

“You work for Pfizer,” O’Keefe said to Walker in the video. “My question for you is, why does Pfizer wanna hide from the public the fact that they’re mutating the COVID viruses?”

O’Keefe was referring to an undercover video, that YouTube has now deleted, where Walker said, “One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [the COVID virus] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right?”

“So, we have to do that,” he added. “If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating fucking viruses.”

Walker goes on: “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone,” Walker says in the video. “The way it would work is that we put the virus in monkeys and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other and we collect serial samples from them.”

In the later video, which is still up on YouTube at the time of writing, Walker said, “You fucked up,” alleging that he lied to Project Veritas’s undercover reporter because he was “trying to impress a person on a date.”

After being confronted by Project Veritas, Walker called the police and smashed one of Project Veritas’ iPads.

Project Veritas is no stranger to YouTube censorship. The Big Tech video giant censored the journalism group after it exposed Google’s biased AI back in 2019.

