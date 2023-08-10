A Look at Proton Drive’s Windows Version

In the age of digital surveillance and growing privacy concerns, Proton has been a beacon for those seeking secure and private alternatives to common web services. Now, with Proton Drive, they are extending their offerings into the realm of cloud storage and file sharing.

Proton Drive, the popular cloud storage solution from the creators of ProtonMail, has finally released a Windows client, a significant step towards integrating it fully into the Proton ecosystem. However, it’s fair to say that while the introduction of a Windows client is a significant milestone, Proton Drive still has a long way to go before it can compete with other leading cloud storage providers.