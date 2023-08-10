Clicky

Subscribe

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.

A Look at Proton Drive’s Windows Version

A promising start.
Share

In the age of digital surveillance and growing privacy concerns, Proton has been a beacon for those seeking secure and private alternatives to common web services. Now, with Proton Drive, they are extending their offerings into the realm of cloud storage and file sharing.

Proton Drive, the popular cloud storage solution from the creators of ProtonMail, has finally released a Windows client, a significant step towards integrating it fully into the Proton ecosystem. However, it’s fair to say that while the introduction of a Windows client is a significant milestone, Proton Drive still has a long way to go before it can compete with other leading cloud storage providers.

Sign Up To Keep Reading

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.

Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.

Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.

Join

Already a supporter? Login here

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.

Big Tech alternatives:

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share

Push back against online censorship, cancel culture, and privacy invasion.

Informed by principles on digital rights.

No thanks >
Login