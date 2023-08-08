Alex Jones Joins Steven Crowder’s MugClub on Rumble

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

One of the most censored people in the United States, Alex Jones, has joined Steven Crowder’s project, MugClub, on the free speech platform Rumble.

In an announcement on the show, Jones made it clear that Crowder has stuck by him all the times that he has been deplatformed on social media and other platforms.

“As soon as I got deplatformed, he saw it as a threat and he said, I want you on [the show] immediately.”

Jones is referring to the time he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other major social media platforms.

“The day after, when everybody else was running away, including my friends, he was like, ‘No, this is a danger to everybody. I see what this is.’” Jones continued.

Jones said that his regular Infowars show isn’t ending – this is something that he’s doing as an aside from that.

“We don’t just have the left and the globalists and Big Tech and the intelligence agencies. We now know that they’re censoring and controlling and suppressing election information, and vaccine information, and open border and human trafficking information, and Fentanyl info, and Afghan withdrawal info,” Jones went on, saying that the “real” pushback was taking place on platforms on Rumble and MugClub.

Jones urged viewers to support businesses and groups that support freedom.

Steven Crowder, the political commentator and conservative comedian, has hit an astonishing $7.5 million in subscription payments to his MugClub since its inception on Rumble in March 2023. The promotion was kicked off with a three-month free subscription offering, rapidly attracting followers to the platform known for its free speech ethos.

MugClub is making big strides to be a truly independent news and entertainment network.

Rumble’s collaboration with Crowder and his team encompasses infrastructure and business model enhancements to broaden the reach of MugClub.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski expressed the company’s excitement over Crowder’s achievements on the platform. “We’re excited to see how Steven expands his network and celebrate his continued success on our platforms, where he is truly free to express himself,” Pavlovski noted in a statement.

Crowder’s unwavering commitment to MugClub echoes the same sentiment. “We at ‘MugClub’ are thrilled to be brothers-in-arms with the dedicated folks at Rumble in the war against cancel culture and the fight for free speech,” he affirmed.