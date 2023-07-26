Clicky

Subscribe

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.

An Experiment For The Future of Decentralized Private Messaging

A promising framework.
Share

In the continually evolving world of digital communication, new applications like Element X are making their mark. This Matrix client application introduces some interesting changes, boasting improved speed and a more intuitive user experience. It claims to be significantly faster than its counterparts and, on first try, appears to be.

Element X, while still early in its journey, is showing potential. It’s clear that the developers are working towards creating a high-quality messaging app. It’s too soon to tell just how transformative it’ll be, but it’s making positive strides.

Sign Up To Keep Reading

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.

Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.

Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.

Join

Already a supporter? Login here

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.

Big Tech alternatives:

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share

Push back against online censorship, cancel culture, and privacy invasion.

Informed by principles on digital rights.

No thanks >
Login