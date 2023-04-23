Biden Administration invests $1.9M in “disinformation” education: documents reveal details

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The Biden administration is set to spend almost two million of taxpayer dollars on a media education program to train educators, media professionals, librarians, government employees, and information specialists in foreign countries on how to combat “disinformation,” according to grant documents seen by the Washington Examiner.

The $1.9 million grant is part of the American Spaces Digital Literacy and Training Program, which is under the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the State Department. The purpose of the office is to “embed diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in all aspects of its work,” as well as “increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.”

The department will award the money to an American institution of higher education or nonprofit organization to create a “digital literacy” program in at least 16 countries in Europe and Central Asia. Applications will be accepted until June 7.

According to a spokesperson for the State Department, disinformation is a “priority issue around the world” and the grant will “help achieve US foreign policy goals.”

“The U.S. Department of State grant process is administered consistent with applicable federal law and policies, including with respect to bias and preferential treatment,” the spokesperson said. “The department cannot comment further on its selection process with respect to this particular request for proposals and potential awards and implementation and deployment strategies.”

Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, said: “President Biden has a history of being somewhat detached from the truth himself, so I don’t know if he can be trusted to determine what is truth and what is fiction.”

