Biden targets social media companies during State of the Union address

During his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden publicly endorsed the implementation of stringent regulations on Silicon Valley.

During the hour-long speech, the President sought to gather support from both political parties to address the persistent issues of privacy, safety, and competition that the technology sector is facing. He appealed to the Congress to enact new laws to safeguard the privacy of users’ data and enhance competitiveness within the tech industry.

“Pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage,” Biden said.

Later in the speech, Biden shouted: “It’s time to pass bipartisan legislation to stop Big Tech from collecting personal data on our kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us.”