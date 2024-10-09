Brazil Lifts Ban on X After The Platform Agrees to Censor Accounts

The Supreme Court in Brazil has ruled to end the suspension on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X. This decision comes after an intense dispute lasting over a month between the judicial power and the popular online platform, featuring notable clashes over censorship demands.

This significant ruling is the result of a legal dispute that kicked off when, in a late August verdict, Judge Alexandre de Moraes mandated a nationwide blockade of the platform. The platform found itself under scrutiny for refusing to secretly censor accounts in Brazil, particularly from supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

As part of the restoration, X has not only paid a fine but has complied with a court order for the censorship of at least nine accounts, including that of a sitting senator, Marcos do Val.

“The resumption of [X]’s activities on national territory was conditioned, solely, on full compliance with Brazilian laws and absolute observance of the Judiciary’s decisions, out of respect for national sovereignty,” Moraes said in the court filing.

X also complied with the demands to hire a legal representative in the country. X selected Rachel Villa Nova Conceicao.

Brazil’s communication minister suggested in a press statement that X’s decision to capitulate, pay fines, and comply with court orders was a “victory for the country.”

“We showed the world that here our laws should be respected, by whomever it may be,” Juscelino Filho said.

Speaking at the All-In Sumit almost a month ago, Musk suggested that X would always obey international law but the company had the “perception” it was “being asked to do things that violated Brazilian law.” He added that the company was “in discussions with the judicial authorities in Brazil to try to understand what is actually going on and whether we’re being asked to break Brazilian law.”

Regardless of what those discussions entailed, it’s clear that X has decided to pay the fines and censor accounts within the country to allow X to return to Brazil.