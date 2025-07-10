Rumble and MoonPay Strike Deal to Power Crypto for Creators

Rumble has taken a decisive step to redefine the intersection of digital speech and financial autonomy by joining forces with MoonPay, a major player in the crypto space.

The deal sets the stage for a creator-focused infrastructure that bypasses conventional financial systems and entrenched tech platforms that too often dictate the terms of participation.

The agreement makes MoonPay the exclusive crypto service provider for the upcoming Rumble Wallet, slated to debut in the third quarter of 2025.

The wallet will offer integrated tools for buying, selling, and swapping cryptocurrencies, granting users easy and direct access to decentralized finance without intermediaries or arbitrary gatekeepers.

For Rumble, this is more than a product launch. It is a continuation of its core mission to dismantle the systems that silence dissent and control access to digital tools.

“Rumble Wallet will change the game for creators, and MoonPay is the perfect partner to bring that vision to life,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We’re not just building tools – we’re building freedom. And we want partners who are as obsessed with empowering people as we are.”

As part of the broader collaboration, MoonPay’s creative division, Otherlife, will begin leveraging Rumble’s decentralized cloud services for object storage and compute power. This collaboration signals a shift away from reliance on centralized tech infrastructure.

MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright highlighted the shared vision. “We could not be more thrilled to partner with Rumble,” he said. “Crypto represents financial freedom, the same way Rumble represents freedom of expression.”