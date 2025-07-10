Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Rumble and MoonPay Strike Deal to Power Crypto for Creators

The partnership turns financial self-sovereignty into a built-in feature, not a rebellious add-on.

Share
MoonPay logo with a large green triangular shape and two purple circles on a yellow background with black and white spots

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Rumble has taken a decisive step to redefine the intersection of digital speech and financial autonomy by joining forces with MoonPay, a major player in the crypto space.

The deal sets the stage for a creator-focused infrastructure that bypasses conventional financial systems and entrenched tech platforms that too often dictate the terms of participation.

The agreement makes MoonPay the exclusive crypto service provider for the upcoming Rumble Wallet, slated to debut in the third quarter of 2025.

The wallet will offer integrated tools for buying, selling, and swapping cryptocurrencies, granting users easy and direct access to decentralized finance without intermediaries or arbitrary gatekeepers.

For Rumble, this is more than a product launch. It is a continuation of its core mission to dismantle the systems that silence dissent and control access to digital tools.

“Rumble Wallet will change the game for creators, and MoonPay is the perfect partner to bring that vision to life,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We’re not just building tools – we’re building freedom. And we want partners who are as obsessed with empowering people as we are.”

As part of the broader collaboration, MoonPay’s creative division, Otherlife, will begin leveraging Rumble’s decentralized cloud services for object storage and compute power. This collaboration signals a shift away from reliance on centralized tech infrastructure.

MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright highlighted the shared vision. “We could not be more thrilled to partner with Rumble,” he said. “Crypto represents financial freedom, the same way Rumble represents freedom of expression.”

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post