Chelsea Clinton is part of a group pushing for WHO to combat online “misinformation”

Chelsea Clinton is part of a group pushing for the World Health Organization (WHO) to be given more power to handle future pandemics. The recommendation was made in a 12-page article published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet.

The group also wants the WHO to “address misinformation” online. However, over the pandemic, public health officials and organizations have refuted some claims that have turned out to be true, making them unreliable sources of “authoritative” information.

“Around the world, disinformation and misinformation campaigns have spread rapidly across social media platforms,” the report states.

“A World Health Assembly resolution could urge specific actions to address misinformation, such as sustained national health literacy campaigns, tailored to communities, and developed and implemented in close collaboration with civil society.”

Read the full report here.

The report, first noticed by the New York Post, is titled “Human rights and the COVID-19 pandemic: a retrospective and prospective analysis,” calls for a “global funding mechanism” to obtain $48 billion annually from the US and other rich countries for “public health emergency spending.”

“The global health crisis we have been facing can be turned into a historical opportunity to construct an equitable global health and human rights architecture that advances health security and justice,” Clinton and other like-minded public health advocates wrote.

“This means vastly more funding from high-income countries to support low-income and middle-income countries,” they added.

