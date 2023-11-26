Conor McGregor Is Being Investigated for “Hate Speech” Over Social Media Comments

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The mixed martial artist, professional boxer, and former UFC champion, Conor McGregor, finds himself under official scrutiny by Irish authorities following his online speech concerning the mass migration challenges and violence in the country.

McGregor’s commentary occurred in the wake of a vicious stabbing incident against three children in Dublin, reportedly committed by an immigrant – an attack that sent shockwaves through Ireland.

McGregor argued that mass migration is exacerbating an already severe housing crisis in Ireland and that this made “basic living unaffordable for many citizens.”

McGregor criticized the local police chief for his lackluster response to the violent protest that broke out after the horrifying incident in Dublin.

Turning to social media, McGregor emphatically expressed:

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory 🇮🇪 God bless those attacked today, we pray.”

However, McGregor was adamant that he did not condone the riots.

Despite McGregor’s subsequent statements distancing himself from illegal activities, his online utterances landed him at the center of a hate speech investigation by the Gardai, the Irish police.

A report from The Times announced, “McGregor’s posts are being evaluated by the gardai as part of a probe into the propagation of online hate speech.”