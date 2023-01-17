Democrat bill bans “hate speech” that could be viewed by people likely to commit white supremacy hate crimes

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) introduced a bill to fight “white supremacy” by making certain forms of “hate speech” criminal offenses.

The Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023 bill is a word salad and states someone who engages in a “white supremacy-inspired hate crime when white supremacy ideology has motivated the planning, development, preparation, or perpetration of actions that constituted a crime or were undertaken in furtherance of activity that, if effectuated,” would have committed a crime.

We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

The bill would cause the following forms of speech on social media to be the basis for criminal charges:

b) “at least one of whom published material advancing white supremacy, white supremacist ideology, antagonism based on ‘replacement theory,’ or hate speech that vilifies or is otherwise directed against any non-White person or group, and such published material—”

i) was published on a social media platform or by other means of publication with the likelihood that it would be viewed by persons who are predisposed to engaging in any action in furtherance of a white supremacy inspired hate crime, or who are susceptible to being encouraged to engage in actions in furtherance of a white supremacy inspired hate crime…”

Some feel the language of the bill is broad and could result in people facing criminal charges for sharing content deemed hateful on social media.

The bill has almost no chance of passing and it would be a clear First Amendment violation.

