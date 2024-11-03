Democrats Push a Resolution To Condemn the Spread of Hurricane “Disinformation”

Amidst the recovery efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton—a catastrophic period marked by significant loss of life and damages in the billions—a contentious debate has arisen within political circles regarding the suppression of “disinformation.” A cohort of Democratic lawmakers, led by House Homeland Security Committee ranking member Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), with support from 36 others, has introduced a resolution that criticizes the dissemination of what they label as disinformation about the storms and the government’s response.

We obtained a copy of the resolution for you here.

This initiative reflects a broader tension between the principles of free expression and the need to combat harmful misinformation in times of emergency. The resolution specifically rebukes what it terms “malicious rumors,” which have implicated even elected officials in the spread of misleading or false information about FEMA’s role in disaster response. Bennie Thompson highlighted the gravity of the situation with his remark, “It’s inexcusable that many, including elected officials and candidates for office, have weaponized and politicized a tragedy in the final days of the election season to spread disinformation and conspiracy theories for political gain regarding the response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.”

The disinformation targeted by the resolution varies, ranging from claims of governmental weather manipulation to misleading statements about FEMA’s relief efforts.

FEMA has expressed concern that such misinformation has complicated its recovery efforts, creating unnecessary fear among its employees. FEMA Administrator Dean Criswell stated, “I need to make sure I can get the resources to where they are needed, and when you have this dangerous rhetoric like you’re hearing, it creates fear in our own employees.”

The resolution, also backed by House Transportation and Infrastructure ranking member Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), argues that the dissemination of false information has endangered FEMA workers and hampered their ability to conduct aid operations effectively, necessitating temporary halts in door-to-door assistance.

Democrats are also continuing to pressure social platforms over “misinformation” related to hurricanes Helene and Milton. Seven members of Congress have urged House committees—Judiciary, Oversight, and Energy and Commerce—to investigate the role of platforms like X, Meta, TikTok, and Discord in spreading what they allege is misinformation.