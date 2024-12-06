Trump Taps Pro-Free Speech and Rumble Board Member David Sacks to Lead AI and Crypto Push

President-Elect Donald Trump has declared the appointment of David Sacks, a leading figure in technology and former COO of PayPal in the early days, to the influential position of White House Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency Czar. This decision follows Trump’s choice of Paul Atkins, a fervent supporter of cryptocurrencies, to helm the SEC, suggesting a significant pivot towards pro-tech and crypto stances in policymaking.

As cryptocurrencies have struggled under rigorous SEC rules, this sector anticipates a resurgence. These regulations have stymied American trading and deterred major corporations from engaging with cryptocurrencies. With a post-election surge in optimism, sectors such as AI, healthcare, automotive, and technology have shown increased interest in Bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

Trump has strategically chosen Sacks for his deep-rooted experience in both entrepreneurship and investment, having co-founded Yammer and invested in notable companies and more recently became a board member of free speech video platform Rumble. In his role as the AI and Cryptocurrency Czar, Sacks is tasked with spearheading policies that position the US as a frontrunner in these crucial tech sectors, focusing on fostering innovation while safeguarding free speech from what Trump has criticized as “Big Tech bias and censorship.”

One of Sacks’ first responsibilities will be to develop a consistent and transparent regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies, a change that has been highly anticipated by the industry grappling with ambiguous regulations. Trump noted that this effort is crucial for the growth and global competitiveness of the US cryptocurrency market.

Moreover, Sacks will lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology, guiding the nation’s strategy on AI and other advanced technologies.

Sacks has been one of the tech sector’s most fervent supporters of free speech, lamenting how PayPal lost its way in recent years.

Sacks voiced his concerns about the company diverging from its mission to democratize financial services, criticizing its partnership with NGOs like the SPLC and the ADL for expanding the definition of “hate speech” to include socially conservative groups.