Fauci is Called to Testify on Accusations of COVID Speech Suppression

Concerned about potential governmental overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has formally requested Dr. Anthony Fauci to participate in a transcribed interview. The interview, set by the Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, aims to probe Dr. Fauci’s alleged role in the Biden White House’s censorship initiatives.

We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

Dr. Fauci, who held the dual roles of Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden and leader of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in 2021, is at the heart of allegations suggesting that senior officials under his leadership coerced one of the globe’s largest social media platforms into censoring discussions around the COVID-19 lab leak theory under White House “pressure.”

Chairman Jordan’s letter to Dr. Fauci emphasizes the critical nature of his testimony, stating, “The Committee on the Judiciary and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government are conducting oversight of how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced or colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor Americans’ speech. We believe that you are uniquely positioned to aid the Committee’s oversight, as you served as Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden and Chief Medical Advisor for President Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team. During your tenure, the Response Team participated in extensive efforts to unconstitutionally monitor and censor Americans’ speech on social media platforms. Accordingly, we request that you appear for a transcribed interview and produce documents relevant to our investigation.”

The allegations of censorship are further complicated by accusations against Dr. Fauci for sidelining opposing views within the scientific community, notably those of Dr. Robert Redfield, former CDC Director, who supported the lab origin theory of the virus. Such actions purportedly exemplify a broader attempt to suppress dissenting opinions on the pandemic’s origins.

Furthermore, recent reports from the Coronavirus Select Subcommittee allege Dr. Fauci may have also engaged in efforts to “destroy” or “hide” essential records concerning the virus’s origins, potentially using personal emails and other non-official communication methods to evade the Freedom of Information Act and public scrutiny.

In his testimony on June 3, 2024, before the Coronavirus Select Subcommittee, Dr. Fauci claimed to have maintained “an open mind” about the lab leak theory and denied influencing the narrative to downplay it—a statement contradicted by Facebook’s action influenced by the Biden Administration’s Response Team.

The documentation demanded by Chairman Jordan includes extensive records of communications from January 1, 2019, to the present, involving Dr. Fauci and any connections with executive branch employees, contractors, agents, and technology companies, including social media giants. These documents are intended to clarify the extent and nature of any information control concerning COVID-19 content and the authenticity of such content on prominent platforms.