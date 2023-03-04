FBI faces continued investigation over surveillance and censorship of Americans

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In a speech at the Conservative Political Action (CPAC) event, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for the abolishment of federal agencies like the Justice Department and FBI, partly because they have been weaponized to surveil and censor Americans.

“It seems like every time I turn around, [federal agencies] engage in surveillance … or monitoring,” Gaetz said. “I don’t care if it takes every second of our time and every ounce of our energy. We either get this government back on our side, or we defund and get rid of – abolish the FBI, CDC, the ATF, DOJ – every last one of them if they do not come to heel.”

Gaetz recalled that he refused to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy until certain conditions were put in place, including the creation of the Weaponization of the Federal Government Select Subcommittee.

He applauded the work that the subcommittee has done so far and called on fellow legislators to achieve a “fundamental; reshaping” of the federal government.

The panel held its first hearing in early February and is scheduled to hold another hearing next week, which will focus on the revelations of collusion between Twitter and government officials during the runup to the 2020 election.

Chair of the Weaponization of the Federal Government Select Subcommittee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray to request testimony of 16 current and former FBI employees.

Jordan wrote the letter after holding closed-door meetings with three FBI whistleblowers, who have accused the FBI leadership of misconduct.

“From the documentary and testimonial information that we have obtained to date, we have identified several FBI employees who we believe possess information that is necessary for our oversight,” Jordan wrote.

“We anticipate that we may require testimony from additional FBI employees as our oversight continues, and we expect your cooperation in facilitating these future interviews as well.”

