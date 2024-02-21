France Passes Law That Takes Aim at Online Speech That Encourages People To “Refrain From Medical Treatment”

France is taking some radical steps in order to suppress opponents of Covid vaccines – even if this is designed to leave out explicit mention of either the vaccines, or people who have taken a negative stance on the issue.

But it does mention mRNA manipulation-based inoculation, and so the implication is fairly clear.

The country this week passed a new law (Article 4) which goes as far as to say that Covid skeptics of “therapeutic treatments” are to be treated as participants in “sectarian aberration,” reports say.

And they potentially face jail time (up to three years) and a fine in euros equivalent to some $48,500.

Fears are now mounting about the effect this may have on creators who are found to be “encouraging” others to “refrain from medical treatment” – i.e., for example, not receive the Covid jab. Or for that matter a future one, once the “next epidemic” that the UN and others of its ilk like to mention from time to time, does hit.

For right now, creators speaking their mind online are not the only ones that could be affected by these, by the looks of things, draconian measures. Medical professionals and scientists are at risk, too.

The law first passed in the National Assembly (parliament) on Feb. 14, and then quickly, only days later, got adopted by the French government.

Some excerpts from it posted on social media cite the legislation as stating that “any criticism of the therapeutic treatments which will be recommended or made obligatory by the state (will not be tolerated).”

Covid vaccine skeptics from various walks of life believe that the new law will enable the state to “deal” with those who dare criticize Big Pharma – for example, question the safety and efficacy of the rushed-to-market vaccines like that by Pfizer (perhaps likely, Moderna as well).

At the same time, this does not exclusively deal with the medical and scientific angle – some reports suggest that in France, one could now be fined and/or arrested from bringing up Pfizer’s legal troubles, namely, its “criminal record with the US Department of Justice.”

In other words, the door is wide open for interpretation of what falls under persuading others not to take “therapeutic treatments” – and then, the hammer falls on those who dare.